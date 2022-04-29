Antonio Rudiger will arrive at Real Madrid from June 30. After not finding an agreement with Chelsea to renew his contract due to his economic pretensions, he will leave Stamford Bridge to head to the Santiago Bernabéu.
The player already had a first contact with Real Madrid but his expectations were very high and they did not convince Florentino Pérez’s offices. The player asked for €12M net to come free, but the door was closed. After the Champions League tie, Rüdiger was surprised by the magic of the Bernabéu and his agent knocked on the door of Real Madrid again. The figures of the operation are as follows: will charge around €9M, his signing bonus will be €8M, calculating two per season. Another concept to add is that of the famous commissionsthose that make other incorporations so difficult. For this it will be 15 million. He will sign until 2026, so Madrid will have invested a total amount of €59M in his transfer, (11 less than it would have been in the first negotiation).
Real Madrid will gain experience, centimeters and versatility in defense. It is a perfect signing after arriving at cost 0 and solving all the problems that Real Madrid has behind.
