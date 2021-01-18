Through the Microsoft Store the 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass soon, more specifically at the end of this month of January 2021. Although, everything that comes goes away, but luckily this never ends, since at the beginning of next month new games will reach the catalog of Microsoft’s successful service. In addition, we remind you that a game much loved by fans is returning to Xbox Game Pass. Will it be Fallout 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA V?
Many of you will like that some of the next titles that we are going to show you leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog for Xbox and PC, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible during one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they disappear.
These are the 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass soon
Indivisible (Xbox Game Pass Console)
Sea Salt (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)
Final Fantasy XV (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)
Fishing Sim World Pro Tour (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)
Gray (Xbox Game Pass PC)
This is how Phil Spencer proposed to Microsoft the purchase of Bethesda
We remind you that you can use the membership discount to get any of these games with up to 20% discount as long as they are still in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Finally, we already know that Starfield and the Elder Scrolls 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass. Incredible news for all users of Microsoft’s successful subscription service who will be able to enjoy these great games just by paying the monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass.
