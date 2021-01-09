Cyberpunk 2077 is off to a rough start due to its dismal performance on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, in the company of its long problem list. Night City has been left very empty since apparently, CD Projekt RED decided to change and remove many features in Cyberpunk 2077 that would have given more life to the futuristic city of Cyberpunk 2077.

Luckily, the Polish company will improve Cyberpunk 2077 significantly on all platforms thanks to the next big updates, but while we wait for the solution and improvement of all the problems, in the company of free DLC, fans have unveiled one of the biggest secrets in Cyberpunk 2077, which was initially thought to be related to one of the many bugs and bugs in the game.

One of the biggest secrets in Cyberpunk 2077 revealed

The position V sleeps in in his apartment has been the subject of many memes. Considering the first-person perspective, many players found it incredibly strange that every time V went to sleep or woke up, he went perpendicular, as if his legs were dangling to the side, an unnatural way. After many users will believe that it could be another mistake, but thanks to jk47_99 via Reddit, he has shown what V does while he sleeps through a mod that allows to change the player’s perspective from first person to third person.

Fortunately, this solves the great mystery of why V is sleeping like this. It’s clear this was an intentional design choice made by CD Projekt Red and for better or worse, this is how V appears to sleep in the game. Still, the fact that the mattress still has a pillow and a blanket that sits vertically is still pretty weird from how V.