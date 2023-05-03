Over 500 years after its creation, experts may have unraveled one of the mysteries surrounding Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, the most famous portrait in the world. For centuries art historians and enthusiasts have debated the setting of the work, now a coordinated research by historian Silvano Vinceti, author of other important discoveries on the painting in the past, seems to have clarified the enigma: “It is the Romito bridge in Laterina , in the province of Arezzo, what Leonardo da Vinci painted in the landscape behind him”.

Among the theses supported, those that have caused the most clamor refer to the medieval bridge of Bobbio, in the province of Piacenza, and to the bridge in Buriano in the province of Arezzo. However, the latest investigations – conducted thanks also to the collaboration of the La Rocca cultural association – seem to have identified the “real” bridge. “It is the Etruscan-Roman bridge Romito or Ponte di Valle – explains Vinceti – Currently only one arch remains, but between 1501 and 1503 it was in operation and very busy, as attested by a document on the state of the artifacts in the properties of the Medici, found in the state archives of Florence”.

The images taken from a drone consolidate Vinceti’s thesis, who adds: “There are historical documents which certify that Leonardo often resided in Fiesole at that time, with an uncle who was a priest called Amadori or Amadoro”. Even the virtual reconstruction of the bridge, based on the width of the Arno in the section where the Romito bridge is located, shows a strong similarity with what can be seen in the famous portrait.