NetEase And Shueisha Games took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 to show a new trailer for unVeil the world. The title will be released on iOS and Android devices, although a possible release window has not yet been revealed. As previously mentioned, the character design will be handled by Posuka Demizuauthor of the highly acclaimed The Promised Neverland.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the new trailer for unVeil the worldwishing you a good viewing as always!

unVeil the world – TGS 2023 Trailer

Source: NetEase, Shueisha Games Street Gematsu