Frontier Developments showcased the upcoming expansion for Elite Dangerous and surprised locals and strangers. But above all, it excited the pilot community of this space game by covering a very different type of mission, such as a first-person shooter. Leaving the ship and tackling missions is something that draws a lot of attention and brings him closer to the ambitious Star Citizen. After confirming the launch delay, in an interaction with the community, they have revealed new information on Elite Dangerous Odyssey and its missions.
In an interaction with the community, in a question and answer round held on Steam, we have sought to expose those questions that have been asked and that have been answered. Among these questions we find the typical questions that seek to clarify how it will affect the gameplay this new type of missions that Elite Dangerous Odyssey will bring.
For example, it asks about the reappearance of the characters that are in an outpost, although once they are all destroyed it could become a ghost town. But the reality is that, «Outposts will send reinforcements that will get progressively tougher, however, these are not infinite«. Now, with the passage of time, and especially when there is a faction change, “The settlements will not remain empty forever. They will repopulate over time ».
“It would be possible to kill everyone and then loot the outpost, however the consequences would be severe”. And in this aspect, different statuses are described for these positions, where they can be “Active, abandoned, at war, damaged, online, online damaged, offline, offline damaged and conflict zone”. You have to consider that the members who defend the posts depend on which faction controls that area.
“Terminal mission boards will be available in ports and outposts that can support foot missions from all factions in the system”They comment from Frontier, confirming that there will be variety in the factions that can offer missions. But these missions will be awarded in places of interest, where the faction will look for the pilot to request his services. It is not so random, and it will not require exploring the open map at random.
When facing the action, different ways of approaching the action are described, confirming that defenses can be deactivated so that reinforcements waiting outside can enter. And it is that the defenses of these settlements, like their turrets, have great firepower. Inside it, there will be destructible and explosive elements that can be used during combat. Everything indicates that this expansion can be a great contribution to the game, diversifying it to a new level.
The downside is that this expansion confirmed a delay in its launch recently. While there were plans to make it arrive more or less simultaneously in the first half of 2021, only PC will be able to receive this expansion in late spring. The console version was delayed for later, targeting fall 2021.
