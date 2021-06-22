Italian doctors unvaccinated against coronavirus began to be suspended from duty, reports RIA News with reference to Sky TG24 TV channel.

In Italy, a massive vaccination campaign was launched at the end of December last year. The first to receive the vaccine were employees of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome. After that, doctors and medical personnel began to vaccinate against the coronavirus at the national level.

The decree on combating COVID-19 from April 1, which was adopted by the country’s council of ministers, announced the mandatory vaccination of all Italian doctors. Employees of the health care system of both public and private institutions, the social sphere and pharmacies should have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For doctors who refused to be vaccinated, the official document provides for the opportunity to work without contact with colleagues and patients in the presence of such vacancies. In other cases, unvaccinated workers were allowed to be suspended from duties without pay. Government decree is valid until December 31, 2021.

Earlier, a school in the United States banned teachers from going to work after receiving coronavirus vaccinations. According to the administration of the educational institution, those who received the vaccine can have a “negative effect” on the rest.