In Italy “today 3,500 doctors are not vaccinated. Of these, those who are not of retirement age – therefore operating under 68 years of age – are 1,878, and could therefore be placed in health facilities. In large part, however, from our perception, they are professionals. This means that about a thousand will return to hospitals, we are talking about very low numbers“. The president of the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, explains this to Adnkronos Salute, providing updated data on reintegration of suspended members who, once the vaccination obligation has expired, will be able to return to work.

In short, the number of those who did not get immunized “is irrelevant: 3,500 out of 468 thousand, less than 1%. It is clear that the vast majority of doctors believed that the vaccine was a fundamental safeguard for practicing the profession”, he adds. Rings. In short, the professionals reinstated are “very few in the face of a shortage of nearly 20 thousand doctors”says Anelli recalling that the doctors who now return to work after the suspension, in any case, “they will be placed in situations where they cannot pose a risk to patientsthey will certainly not go to those departments where there is a high level of fragility “.

In detail, the updated data from Fnomceo indicate that “as of October 31st, 4,004 doctors and dentists were suspended, that is 0.85% of the 473,592 enrolled. Of these, 3,543 doctors, 461 dentists and 325 double enrolled the vast majority, practice as dentists “.

Considering the age of the suspended, just under half, and precisely 47% of the 3,543 doctors, that is 1,665, are over 68 years old and are therefore out of the National Health Service. “Of the remaining 1,878, the perception” of Anelli “is that most of them are freelancers, but we have no reliable data on this. What we can say is that the Orders have readily adapted to the new provisions”.

“We therefore thank all the presidents and staff – he concludes – for the work they have done in recent months and are still doing to comply with the law”.