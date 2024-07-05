A tit for tat, on social media, between virologist Roberto Burioni and the father of Nicola, a ‘fragile’ child who contracted chickenpox and was admitted to sub-intensive care. The little boy was not vaccinated against this disease: his father Thomas Guidotti is in fact a free-vax, convinced that the encephalopathy his son is suffering from was caused by the hexavalent vaccination in the first months of life. Since then he has not subjected him to other vaccinations and has become an activist against vaccines.

“Unfortunately in such fragile patients Chickenpox can have a serious courseand it seems that this is what happened: the child developed pneumonia and was very ill – Burioni wrote on Facebook, upon hearing the news of Nicola’s hospitalization in sub-intensive care – First of all, we wish Nicola a complete and speedy recovery and send a warm hug to his father Thomas and his entire family: when faced with illness, there can only be affection and solidarity and the most sincere wishes. However, we take this opportunity to remember that you don’t joke around with your health. The consequences of ideological decisions that refuse to take into consideration the reality of things can be very serious”. After days of apprehension, the child’s condition is improving. He can leave sub-intensive care and will continue his therapies and pulmonary physiotherapy in the ward.

“Good news that fills us with joy – comments Burioni – However Now, dear Thomas, stop following the nonsense and vaccinate him with all the recommended vaccines, why risk Nicola’s life for your anti-scientific superstitions doesn’t seem right to me. If this happened with chickenpox, he won’t get away with measles. Trust me”. “I thank the spokesperson of hypocrites for his closeness and solidarity”, is the response of dad Thomas, who then dismisses Burioni with sarcasm: “After his posts, GSK called us to be the protagonists of the new vaccine against chickenpox where we will play the part of repentant Novax. The proceeds will be donated to the recovery of doctors who fell from their high chairs as children”, he concludes by posting a photo of himself in the act of toasting with a red cup in his hand with the word ‘novax’ written on it. “Ghidotti’s mockery doesn’t touch me – replies the virologist – but who thinks of little Nicola?”.

“Thinking about that poor unfortunate child left alone by our State that should protect the weakest and what Nicola risks in the present and in the future – with no one to defend him in this world where whoever kicks a dog ends up (rightly) in court – I lose the desire to joke – Burioni writes on Facebook – We all fight rightly for the rights of workers, women, minorities, even those of animals. But who thinks about the rights of a defenseless, seriously ill and immensely vulnerable child – today, in Italy, in 2024?“.