by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro’s medical team on Wednesday sent a negative coronavirus test from the president to the Supreme Court (STF) so that Bolsonaro can attend the inauguration of new court minister André Mendonça, once the Chief Executive is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, confirmed his presence at the inauguration of Minister André Mendonça, which will take place this Thursday. The Presidency’s medical team sent this fourth negative test for Covid-19, provided for in STF resolution 748/2021 on the rules for entry into STF buildings in order to contain the spread of Covid-19″, informed the press office of the Supreme.

Sending the president’s negative test was an alternative for him to participate in the ceremony, since Bolsonaro is against vaccination and so far has not wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Even with the drastic reduction in deaths from Covid-19 resulting from the advance of immunization in Brazil, Bolsonaro has said that immunization in the country is not mandatory and is against the adoption of measures such as the presentation of a vaccination passport to enter public establishments and private.

On Thursday, the court will swear in André Mendonça as the 11th minister of the court. Former Minister of Justice and Advocacy-General of the government’s Union, he was appointed by Bolsonaro to fill the vacant chair with the retirement of Marco Aurélio Mello.

The president chose him for the STF because he would like to have a “terribly evangelical” name for the court. However, Mendonça had to wait more than four months to have his name tested and approved by the Senate.

This is Bolsonaro’s second Supreme nomination. The first was Nunes Marques, who occupied the seat vacated by the retirement of Minister Celso de Mello.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?