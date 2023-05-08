Home page politics

Anne Will discusses with her guests Saskia Esken, Norbert Röttgen, Wolfgang Ischinger and Nicole Deitelhoff on February 7th, 2023. Andrij Melnyk was switched on. © ARD media library (screenshot)

In the Ukraine war, the counter-offensive has begun. Can the troops break through the front line – without fighter jets? No, says Melnyk at Anne Will.

Berlin – Norbert Röttgen seemed composed for a long time, but then the CDU politician became more emotional than ever: In Anne Will’s ARD talk show, his criticism was aimed at Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “Through unbelievable inaction in the past seven to eight months,” he once again made a significant contribution to the fact that not enough weapons were being delivered to Ukraine, Röttgen says, fuming.

The CDU politician Röttgen complained unusually loudly in the direction of the SPD party leader Saskia Esken, who was placed opposite him at Anne Will: “You don’t have to explain the seriousness of the situation to the Balts. You don’t have to tell the Poles, nor the Foreign Minister or the German Parliament,” said Röttgen. “Instead, it is the Chancellor in the government who determines the guidelines here.”

Anne Will on ARD: Can Ukraine lead a successful counter-offensive against Russia?

In the run-up to a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Anne Will debates an alleged counter-offensive by Ukraine. And in her political talk in the first, she explores the question of whether a resounding victory can be achieved at all with the help of international supporters on the now 1300-kilometer-long front line.

It gets heated between Röttgen and Esken. The CDU politician calls Scholz a “hesitant”. Saskia Esken holds the Chancellor’s pole and coolly replies to Röttgen that neither the Balts nor the Poles “forged the whole alliance”, but the Chancellor – and then poisoned in the direction of Röttgen: “That’s the story they keep telling, but they lack any basis!”

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Saskia Esken (SPD) – Party leader

– Party leader dr Norbert Röttgen (CDU) – Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee

– Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee Professor Wolfgang Ischinger – President of the Board of Trustees of the Munich Security Conference

– President of the Board of Trustees of the Munich Security Conference dr Andriy Melnyk – Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, connected from Kiev

– Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, connected from Kiev Professor Nicole Deitelhoff – Head of the Leibniz Institute Hessian Foundation for Peace and Conflict Research in Frankfurt am Main

Call for fighter jets: Röttgen and Melnyk appear at Will as Scholz critics

Opposition politician Röttgen has the role of critic in the political talk in the first. He points to the 2024 US election campaign, in which it cannot be ruled out that ex-President Donald Trump, who has a different point of view than US President Joe Biden on Ukraine and NATO, will be re-elected. Röttgen raises the question of what would happen if the Americans withdrew their support. Röttgen: “Are we prepared if that were to happen?” The CDU politician demands a “strategic foresight” from the federal government: “What is our idea for a security architecture after the war?”

In the past few days, the Ukrainian armed forces have been able to attack Crimea’s energy depots and railway tracks leading to the east. But are these acts of sabotage enough to break through in the Ukraine war? In the round there is no doubt about the fact that a decision in the war is foreseeable in a shorter time. Andriy Melnyk speaks of a “mammoth task” regarding the reconquest of the occupied territories.

Prof. Wolfgang Ischinger recommends keeping expectations low: “We have to get over this feeling that we only have to endure it for a few more weeks and then it will be over.” The former head of the Munich Security Conference emphasizes: “Ukraine still needs a lot Help.” It is a “long-term war” that cannot be brought to a decisive end by “a short offensive”. Saskia Esken stressed that supporting Ukraine was not tied to a “victory”. You will continue to stand by their side, even if it takes a long time.

Wolfgang Ischinger is certain: the war in Ukraine will last a long time

Ischinger also sees “problems” on the Russian side. For example, the plan to announce the conquest of the city of Bucha, which had been fought over for months, on May 9, the anniversary of the important Russian conquest of Germany in World War II, failed. The former ambassador of Ukraine in Germany, Andriy Melnyk, who joined in from Kiev, also sees no quick end to the war. He is again calling for the delivery of fighter jets and speaks of a European capacity of around 500 fighter jets – 50 of which should be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, according to the deputy foreign minister. “It is important that you finally cross the red lines.”

Melnyk also called for the commitment of further financial resources amounting to one percent of the gross domestic product of the countries – so far three billion euros have flowed from Germany. In view of the Russian threat, it is important for Europe to “help Ukraine as massively as possible”.

Saskia Esken warns against expectations: We will have to support Ukraine for a long time

The expert for peace and conflict research, Prof. Nicole Deitelhoff, sees a domestic political danger if the Ukrainian offensive fails. “Should this offensive peter out, should it not bring massive dynamics into the process, should it come to a standstill again”, it could be that the willingness to support within the population wanes. There are elections not only in the United States, but also in other countries. Saskia Esken cannot dismiss this danger out of hand and warns against “excessive expectations”: “We will be dealing with this war for a long time to come. And we will have to support Ukraine for a long time to come,” said Esken. But the promise to support Ukraine – “as it is necessary” – must be kept.

Röttgen remarks subtly: “What is the ‘It’?” Röttgen expresses his concern about what could happen if the offensive in Ukraine gets stuck, “they don’t succeed and we have a candidate Trump”. Röttgen is certain that Trump will “exploit it fully” in the election campaign and that “Biden could come under pressure” as a result. And then there will also be “voices” in Europe that would cast doubt on the support. Röttgen: “Are we prepared if that happens?” Germany and Europe as a whole are doing a fraction of what the USA is doing. “Are we prepared to replace that?” According to Röttgen, the military offensive does have political effects.

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

Ukraine is much less in the headlines compared to last year. Nevertheless, the war goes on, people die in battles, from undersupply or from torture. The program made it clear what dangers loom if support dwindles and that fighting the Russian invasion is a long and tedious task. (Verena Schulemann)