Losing something is desperate. Most will know how that is sensation that invades the body when we lose something, much worse when it comes to objects with sentimental value.

recover something you have lost It is not as easy as it looks. First, it depends on the characteristics of the lost; then, of the place and, third, of how realistic it is that you find it. The following story is about this and It went viral on social media.

A woman from Minnesota, United States, can ensure that luck when it comes to finding things does exist. Mary Strand lost her diamond ring one day when he was in the bathroom of his house. The ring slipped off her finger and fell into the toilet. Naturally, the woman didn’t know how or where to start looking, so, saddened, He gave it up forever.

“I was hanging around. I really went for it, and it went down the drain,” she explained to KARE 11. the diamond ring it was a 33rd wedding anniversary gift given to Mary Strand by her husband, Dave. “I was thinking, ‘He’ll never buy me another ring’… I felt very bad because it was a gift”.

The ring went down the toilet and, despite the spectacular coincidence that her husband was owner of a drainage and sewage company, drifted away. It was over a decade before she received a call from a local water treatment plant.

The woman did not count on luck would smile on him thirteen years later. All thanks to some employees who worked at a Minnesota regional water treatment plant and They found Mary Strand’s diamond ring, as revealed by the local media KARE 11.

Then came the day when employees at the Rogers, Minnesota, plant, including John Tierney, a mechanical maintenance manager, they saw a “flash of light” among the rubble.

Noting the unique design of the ring, Tierney felt that trying to return the ring would not be an easy pursuit. So The City Council made the discovery public. on social media calling his discovery a needle in a haystack.

Recently, we found a ring at one of our regional wastewater treatment plants. This is a rare occurrence, and we want to return the ring to its owner! Please contact us if you lose a wedding ring down the drain: [email protected] or 651-602-1269. pic.twitter.com/anFSH2pIkS —Metropolitan Council (@MetCouncilNews) March 31, 2023

“We recently found a ring at one of our regional wastewater treatment plants,” they wrote in the tweet, which included an image of a ring in a haystack. “This is something rare and we want to return the ring to its owner! Please contact us if he lost a wedding ring down the drain.”

Hundreds of calls came to the plant in response to the post, but were dismissed when asked to send photos of the ring. Finally, two local jewelers examined the photos and found that one of them resembled one he had made. It was the one that belonged to Mary Strand.

The ring left the plant, which of all places is on a road called Diamond Lake, and ended up back in the hands of Mary Strand. According to KARE 11, will have it ready for wear on her 46th anniversary with her husband.

