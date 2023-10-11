The players of Uruguay They have been in since last Saturday Barranquilla preparing the match against Colombiathis Thursday, at 3:30 in the afternoon at the stadium Metropolitan on the third date of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

In Uruguay there is a strong controversy over the non-call of the Vasco da Gama player, José Luis Rodríguez, who was announced by the Brazilian club as one of the 24 chosen to face the Colombian National Team in Barranquilla, but later, the winger was not included in the final list provided by Marcelo Bielsa.

The reason

To defeat a seasoned strategist like Bielsa, Colombia needs to use its best weapons. The heat of Barranquilla, a terror for Uruguay, is once again the protagonist in the South American World Cup.

In recent years, the coffee growers recognized that the high temperatures in the Caribbean city, above 30 degrees at the beginning of the afternoon, affected both visiting and local players, which is why in the last tie they preferred to play the majority of the games when night is about to fall and the breeze makes the atmosphere more benevolent.

The Rodríguez scandal grew in Uruguay because the player managed to get excited about the call and traveled to the Montevideo to take a flight to Colombia, but later upon learning of Marcelo Bielsa’s decision not to take him, he had to return to the discipline of his club on Vasco da Gama.

Apparently, the reason why they decided not to take ‘Puma’ Rodríguez was because he did not have the yellow fever vaccine, the main airline requirement for traveling to Colombia.

