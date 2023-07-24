After the victory in the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, max verstappen He had only one thing to regret, and in the most unusual way: as a naughty boy, Lando Norrissecond classified in the race, overrevved when opening the champagne and he ended up breaking the trophy to the Dutchman at the Hungaroring, a cup perhaps as delicate as a Ming vase, if the free analogy is worth it.

The second breaks the trophy to the first

Norris, left, after what happened.

The English pilot tried to make his famous celebration by hitting the bottle against the base of the platform, but with the blow to generate gas, the MadMax trophy ended up on the floor, a very delicate piece of porcelain, which ended up in pieces before the covert look of Norris himselfone of the most pranksters of the 20 drivers on the grid.

Similarly, Verstappen did not seem very concerned and was only enjoying the time of the festivities, since he has plenty of cups: he has accumulated 7 consecutive trophies, 9 out of eleven possible in the year.

Later, from the McLaren Twitter account, he apologized for what happened and now it is expected to know if the organization of the race will create a new trophy for the Dutchman.

At the end of the ceremony, Norris said at the press conference regarding what happened: “I’m not sure what happened. Max just pushed it too close to the edge.”.

Given this, Verstappen replied: “Next time I will remove it and protect it”.

Verstappen reigns in Formula 1

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) won the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday with authority, eleventh date of the World Championship, ahead of the British Lando Norris (McLaren) and the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull Racing), while the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished eighth and ninth, respectively. A championship that seems sealed.

On the Hungaroring circuit, and again under dry track conditions, the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) disappointed with a bad start from his pole position. The seven-time world champion was then surpassed by Verstappen and also by the two McLaren cars, the Australian Oscar Piastri and the aforementioned Norris.

With ‘Mad Max’ distancing himself in the lead, on a difficult track for overtaking and without the uncertainty of any inclement weather, most teams focused their strategy on trusting their choice of tires and making good pit stops, with the controversial action of the ‘undercut’ playing an important role.

It is the 44th victory for Verstappen in his entire career, the ninth this year and the 12th consecutive for Red Bull. With these numbers, the Dutchman leads the championship with 281 points and his immediate follower is his teammate Sergio “Checo” Pérez, with a total of 171. The next race will be held in Belgium, at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

