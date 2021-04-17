The “miraculous droplets” of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, continue to make people talk. But not for its curative properties against the coronavirus enunciated by the Chavista leader, but because according to experts they only serve as a mouthwash.

This was stated by the president of the National Academy of Medicine of that country, Enrique López Loyo, who affirmed that the antiviral Carvativir does not prevent contagion with the virus. They had already manifested it in January, but now the situation is becoming more serious amid the rise in infections and the lack of vaccines that the country is going through.

“We are clear on that. It is a plant compound based on isothymol that was used 30 or 40 years ago as a mouthwash, as a local antiseptic, in some cases it had a dermatological, bactericidal use, but there is no known real antiviral use in serious investigative work, “he said.

“There is simply some history of using it in experimental animals,” López Loyo declared during an interview and completely ruled out that the cure promoted by Maduro is an alternative to the vaccine against covid-19. “The problem here is the vaccine, we need vaccination,” he said.

“They (the Government of Maduro) establish that plant formulations can have an adjuvant effect as infusions that accompany therapy, but they do not have any scientific conviction to be decreed as protective or that they cure these pathologies,” he argued.

The head of the National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) establishes that there are no preventive drugs against COVID-19.

Maduro defends the efficacy of Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme that would neutralize the coronavirus without side effects, a claim without scientific support. In addition, Maduro assures that Carvativir can be used preventively and therapeutically.

Maduro shows a vial of miraculous droplets. The drug called Carvativir that he claimed “neutralizes 100%” the covid-19. Photo EFE.

Facebook has removed a video in which Maduro defends these “miracle drops” against the coronavirus. “Facebook, in a totalitarian and abusive way, censored me without warning and without protest,” the Venezuelan president claimed at the time.

The strong man of Chavismo and deputy Diosdado Cabello, who said he had overcome covid-19 after needing intensive care, also defended the effectiveness of the drug, which he said he used during his treatment. “Take the goths and save your life”, recommended Cabello during the broadcast of her weekly show.

They denounce lack of vaccines

Juan Guaidó denounced a lack of vaccines in Venezuela. Photo: Boris Vergara / dpa

“SOS. Vaccines now,” said one of the posters this Saturday at a protest by doctors and nurses in Venezuela demanding vaccines against covid-19, a mobilization accompanied by political leaders and opposition activists.

Some 150 people mobilized to the headquarters of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Caracas. “Let no patient die any more!”the group shouted as they advanced.

So far, amid a new wave of covid-19, the Venezuelan government has reported the arrival in the country of 300,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccines and 500,000 from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. There are no reports of the number of inoculated during the vaccination process that began last February.

“Today Venezuela faces a pandemic, an invisible enemy, and demands to save lives,” opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as president in charge of Venezuela by fifty countries, told the press. The politician wore a mask with the phrase “Vaccines now.”

Socialist President Nicolás Maduro, who maintains power despite international support for Guaidó, announced that the priority in the vaccination plan would initially be doctors and health sector workers and teachers. The president has already been vaccinated.

Hundreds of people protested in Venezuela over the lack of vaccines. Photo Boris Vergara / DPA.

The NGO Doctors Unidos maintains that more than 480 health workers have died in this country of 30 million inhabitants, in which the authorities report 180,609 confirmed cases and 1,870 deaths as of Friday, a balance questioned by organizations such as Human Rights Watch considering that there is a high underreporting.

“Vaccines without pettiness”, “No more deaths” read on other banners.

Source: Agencies.