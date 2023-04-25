Unusual: two violent men are almost run over by a car in a rally, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Rally of Croatia.
Rally of Croatia.
Fans did not want to leave the place where the race was going.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In it rally croatia a violent aggression prevented a tragedy of immense proportions, when fans did not want to leave the road where the test was going.
The fourth stage of the rally was taking place, when fans got into a fight, which caused the police to intervene.
(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: the first images of their trip to the United Arab Emirates)
(Scandal in Greece: James Rodríguez frequented strip clubs)
The grab prevented tragedy
From one moment to the next, some of those who were on the site alerted those who were hit that the cars of the competition were coming.
Well, the fight was over in moments, those who were hitting each other left the road and moments later the rally leaders passed at high speed, so a tragedy was avoided.
(Piqué, desperate, leaves Clara Chía and would meet Shakira, video)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unusual #violent #men #run #car #rally #video
Leave a Reply