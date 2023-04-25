Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Unusual: two violent men are almost run over by a car in a rally, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Unusual: two violent men are almost run over by a car in a rally, video


close

rally croatia

Rally of Croatia.

Rally of Croatia.

Fans did not want to leave the place where the race was going.

In it rally croatia a violent aggression prevented a tragedy of immense proportions, when fans did not want to leave the road where the test was going.

The fourth stage of the rally was taking place, when fans got into a fight, which caused the police to intervene.
The grab prevented tragedy

From one moment to the next, some of those who were on the site alerted those who were hit that the cars of the competition were coming.

Well, the fight was over in moments, those who were hitting each other left the road and moments later the rally leaders passed at high speed, so a tragedy was avoided.
Sports

