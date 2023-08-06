Unusual: this was the tribute of Racing fans to Pablo Escobar

National Athletic defeated 4-2 racing and took the lead in the heart-pounding showdown between two former champions for the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cupto be defined next week in Argentina.

The central defender Christian Zapata, captain for this match in the most winning team in Colombia, he scored the first goal in the 33rd minute. Jefferson Duke (61) and Maximilian Quarry (83, 90+5) extended the score at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín (northwest).

Gonzalo Piovi discounted with double penalty (87 and 90 + 4). The Academy, winner of the most important title on the continent in 1967, will seek to turn the exciting series around next Thursday at home.

But in Avellaneda, the two-time champion Atlético Nacional (1989 and 2016) will seek to resist to face the winner in the next round between National of Uruguay and Boca Juniors.

The visit

After the defeat, several fans of the Argentine team took a walk through Medellin and they took advantage of their trip to make a special visit.

The members of the popular bar went to the grave of Pablo Escobarwhich is in Montesacro Gardens of Itagüí (Antioquia).

And they left a wreath next to a team shirt, as can be seen in the image.