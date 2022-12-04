Unusual: this is the best goal of the World Cup in Qatar, but it was cancelled, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Olivier Giroud celebrates with France.
Olivier Giroud celebrates with France.
It happened in the match France vs. Poland.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 04, 2022, 01:23 PM
Olivier Giroud It is one of the features of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was unleashed in the round of 16 crossover of the World Cup France and Poland.
He opened the account in the 3-1 gala victory, he always threatened and played a great game that he should have crowned with a goal for posterity that incredibly did not go up on the scoreboard.
(Netherlands: the players’ party, they danced the Waka Waka, video)
(Emiliano Martínez: the sensational save that saved Argentina, video)
The attacker defined the Chilean kick and sent the ball against the post, but the referee whistled an absolutely debatable, non-existent foul against goalkeeper Szczesny and ruined what could have been the best goal of the World Cup.
This was the player and the canceled goal.
December 04, 2022, 01:23 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unusual #goal #World #Cup #Qatar #cancelled #video
Leave a Reply