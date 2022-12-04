Sunday, December 4, 2022
Unusual: this is the best goal of the World Cup in Qatar, but it was cancelled, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in Sports
0


close

France

Olivier Giroud celebrates with France.

It happened in the match France vs. Poland.

Olivier Giroud It is one of the features of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was unleashed in the round of 16 crossover of the World Cup France and Poland.

He opened the account in the 3-1 gala victory, he always threatened and played a great game that he should have crowned with a goal for posterity that incredibly did not go up on the scoreboard.

The attacker defined the Chilean kick and sent the ball against the post, but the referee whistled an absolutely debatable, non-existent foul against goalkeeper Szczesny and ruined what could have been the best goal of the World Cup.

This was the player and the canceled goal.

Luis Fernando Suárez showed his face and spoke of Spain's win in Qatar

Recommended

