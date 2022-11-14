Unusual: they record a debutant player in Santa Fe trying to ‘get a booger’

There is no greater luxury for a rookie in football than not going unnoticed. Anyone who dreams of starting their career in sports longs to have a first day of glory that allows them to remain in their memory. Nevertheless, many times what makes a player remember in his debut has nothing to do with sports performance.

This Sunday, in the Santa Fe game against Junior, midfielder Óber Almanza debuted with the Cardinals.

And although his peluqueado -a classic already in national football- took the looks, it was a striking fact that stole the most attention.

The player, before the cameras, picked his nose. And, according to netizens, he was trying ‘to get a snot out’.

‘Careful you gouge out an eye’

Actions of the match Santa Fe vs. Junior. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Moments before halftime was decreed, the transmission camera captures Óber Almanza picking his nose.



The player, born in Sucre, maintains his action for at least seven seconds of recording.

In that time, it gets to change hands.



“Careful you gouge out an eye”says one of the users who posted the video on social networks.

