Thursday, September 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Unusual: they lose the classic and the fans set fire to the stands, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Unusual: they lose the classic and the fans set fire to the stands, video

Close


Close

foggio

Foggio fans set fire to the stadium.

Foggio fans set fire to the stadium.

It happened in a football match in Italy.

An unusual event occurred over the weekend in Italian football, in a category C match, when Radical fans set fire to the stadium after a defeat.

See also  Cagliari, high voltage final. Charges to keep the ultras separate

fury in football

The ultras of Foggia were the protagonists, setting fire to the visiting stand of the Erasmo Iacovone Stadium after falling in the derby against Taranto.

The match was corresponding to the first date of Serie C. The clash ended with a 2-0 victory for the local team.

The goals were from Matías Antonini Lui at 65′ while Mamadou Kanouté at 85′ sealed the match.

According to Sky Sport, the fire started at the end of the duel and occurred in the south curve, a sector intended for visiting fans.

“Among the causes, it is possible that the launch of a smoke bomb on a plastic material caused the flames,” the outlet reported. “There were no injuries, but significant damage is reported,” he added.

The intervention of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other stands of the stadium, which was quickly evacuated.

SPORTS

See also  Foggia, intimidating gesture to vice president Masi: launched a firecracker on the car

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Unusual #lose #classic #fans #set #fire #stands #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Claudia Sheinbaum will be the candidate of the ruling party in the Mexican presidential elections

Claudia Sheinbaum will be the candidate of the ruling party in the Mexican presidential elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result