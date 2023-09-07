Unusual: they lose the classic and the fans set fire to the stands, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Foggio fans set fire to the stadium.
It happened in a football match in Italy.
An unusual event occurred over the weekend in Italian football, in a category C match, when Radical fans set fire to the stadium after a defeat.
fury in football
The ultras of Foggia were the protagonists, setting fire to the visiting stand of the Erasmo Iacovone Stadium after falling in the derby against Taranto.
The match was corresponding to the first date of Serie C. The clash ended with a 2-0 victory for the local team.
The goals were from Matías Antonini Lui at 65′ while Mamadou Kanouté at 85′ sealed the match.
According to Sky Sport, the fire started at the end of the duel and occurred in the south curve, a sector intended for visiting fans.
“Among the causes, it is possible that the launch of a smoke bomb on a plastic material caused the flames,” the outlet reported. “There were no injuries, but significant damage is reported,” he added.
The intervention of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other stands of the stadium, which was quickly evacuated.
🇮🇹 | NOW: Foggia fans set fire to the stadium after losing to Taranto, in the C League of Italian football.pic.twitter.com/wjFKzyXFPv
– Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 7, 2023
