The president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noël Le Graethas complained by letter to his Argentine equivalent about the “abnormal” mockery of the albiceleste players against kylian mbappe during the celebrations for the victory in the Qatar World Cup.

In an interview published this Friday by the Ouest-France newspaper, Le Graet points out that he has written a letter to the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, because he finds “that these excesses are abnormal within the framework of a competition sports” and fails “to understand them.

After finishing the match, the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez He already mocked in the locker room, asking for “a minute of silence” for Mbappé and during the bus parade in Buenos Aires he carried a doll with a photo of the French star on his face.

The proposal

This Friday, in Francethe people asked to collect a sign so that the final could be repeated, after the Gauls criticized the process of the game and the arbitration decisions.

According to the page, the proposal has received significant support, since it had more than 200,000 signatures.

“The arbitration was totally sold, there was never a penalty in the foul on MBAPPÉ in the 2nd goal!!!!”, is the main argument.

In that country reference is made to several plays that were controversial, such as the penalty committed by Dembélé on Di María. They say it wasn’t.

They warn that in the second goal of the Argentines there is a foul on Mbappé at the start of the play.

The people who have signed demand the action of the judge, Szymon Marciniak, whom they point out to favor the Argentines.

