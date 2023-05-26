Friday, May 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Unusual: they accuse a player of inventing his team to play the U-20 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Unusual: they accuse a player of inventing his team to play the U-20 World Cup


close

Daniel Bameji

Daniel Bameyi, from Nigeria (right).

Daniel Bameyi, from Nigeria (right).

Controversy over the origin and situation of the footballer who participates in the tournament.

Not to believe In full dispute of Sub 20 world from Argentina, in which Colombia is already in the round of 16, accuse a footballer of apparent cheating in order to compete.

(It may interest you: The Colombian team is already in the round of 16: who can be your rival?)

It’s all about the player Daniel Bamejia Nigerian who is in the eye of the hurricane for this situation.

See also  Football Federation pronounces on accusations against Imer Machado

Apparently the 17-year-old footballer invented the team he supposedly plays for, to be included in the squad for his team.

The starting defender and captain of Nigeria under-20 plays for a club that apparently does not exist, as reported by several local media in information collected by American journalist Brian Sciaretta.

Bameyi says he plays for Yum Yum FC, a Nigerian team of which there is no record, according to the ‘Own Goal Nigeria’ media.

In addition, there is no other player registered with this club, and members of the federation of the city where it claims to be, Abuja, deny the existence of the Yum Yum Football Club.

It was the DT Jose Peseirothe ex-assistant of Carlos Queiroz, the one in charge of summoning it. And he said: “I chose him because he is a great defender, there are players of the same level, but I have to choose players that I trust.”

Bameyi was the best player on his team in Nigeria’s victory over Italy (0-2).

See also  Inter, Inzaghi's first “dirty” victory is also the most important

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Unusual #accuse #player #inventing #team #play #U20 #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
REUNION! They reveal that Shakira and Gerard Piqué will have an APPOINTMENT in Miami

REUNION! They reveal that Shakira and Gerard Piqué will have an APPOINTMENT in Miami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result