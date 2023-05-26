Unusual: they accuse a player of inventing his team to play the U-20 World Cup

Not to believe In full dispute of Sub 20 world from Argentina, in which Colombia is already in the round of 16, accuse a footballer of apparent cheating in order to compete.

(It may interest you: The Colombian team is already in the round of 16: who can be your rival?)

It’s all about the player Daniel Bamejia Nigerian who is in the eye of the hurricane for this situation.

Apparently the 17-year-old footballer invented the team he supposedly plays for, to be included in the squad for his team.

The starting defender and captain of Nigeria under-20 plays for a club that apparently does not exist, as reported by several local media in information collected by American journalist Brian Sciaretta.

Bameyi says he plays for Yum Yum FC, a Nigerian team of which there is no record, according to the ‘Own Goal Nigeria’ media.

In addition, there is no other player registered with this club, and members of the federation of the city where it claims to be, Abuja, deny the existence of the Yum Yum Football Club.

It was the DT Jose Peseirothe ex-assistant of Carlos Queiroz, the one in charge of summoning it. And he said: “I chose him because he is a great defender, there are players of the same level, but I have to choose players that I trust.”

The U-20 World Cup always has interesting stories. Such as Daniel Bameyi who is starting for Nigeria against Italy right now

– Bameyi was listed on the roster submitted to FIFA as playing with Yum Yum FC.

– Now there are reports that no such club existshttps://t.co/tbyib08xtJ —Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) May 24, 2023

Bameyi was the best player on his team in Nigeria’s victory over Italy (0-2).

SPORTS

More sports news