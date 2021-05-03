ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

Thefts often take place at night in order to be able to strike under cover of darkness – like on a farm in Saarland.

Catfish-catching – Thefts are mainly associated with expensive valuables. Jewelry, watches, money or expensive decorative accessories are the first associations when it comes to such crimes. But animals can also be valuable and, as a case in Saarland shows, these are also stolen.

In the past few weeks there have been raids in the media. Things got even stranger on the farm in the Saarlouis district. In Wallerfangen-Ihn, near the French border, an owner complained that her animal had been lost.

Saarland: Peacock theft at night

As the police wrote, “a rare white peacock was stolen from a farm in Wallerfangen-Ihn on the night from Thursday (April 29th, 2021) to Friday (April 30th, 2021)”. The animal, which according to the owner listens to the Romeo, is free-roaming.

The police report goes on to say that Romeo was spotted at “his four-meter-high bunk at 10 p.m.”. When the owner came to sleep the next day, all she found was fresh blood and torn plumage. After occasional excursions, Romeo, who is considered loyal to the location, always returns, the owner is said to have told the police.

Saarland: peacock worth 200 euros

The owners returned home unsuccessfully after a ten-hour search. According to the lady, the animal is worth 200 euros.

Anyone who can provide information on the disappearance of the rare and conspicuous animal should contact the Saarlouis police station on the telephone number (06831/9010).

