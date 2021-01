The surface of the small Davos lake, located in Swiss, in Grisons, north-east of the Landwasser valley, is icy. In this state, ice reacts to changes in temperature, which generate a whole range of sound frequencies, high or low. The crackling of the ice releases curious sounds. Loud and deep sounds, which makes the lake seem like singing. But soon the ice will be covered with snow, and the song of the lake will be muffled.

