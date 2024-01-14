Cali and Cerro Porteño They were supposed to face each other in a friendly match this Sunday at the Valle del Cauca team stadium, but the game judge noticed an unusual detail and had to delay the start of the match.

The game was delayed 20 minutes. The central referee observed that both Cali and Cerro had white shorts and socks, so the judge could not blow the initial whistle.

Not believing

The rules Fifa points out that the teams must be completely differentiated on the field and if not, the duel cannot begin.

“The equipment must be different to differentiate everything on the court. The regulation must be complied with internationally. It is stipulated that the teams must have different colors from each other,” he clarified. Luis Delgadoreferee of the game.

In the international broadcast it was mentioned that both delegates had already agreed on the clothing that the two teams were going to wear, but in the end the embarrassing situation occurred.

Delgado explained how the issue will be resolved: “Cerro managed the issue of the shorts, which will be changed from white to blue while Cali will differentiate itself in the socks.”

Both clubs warmed up again after changing their clothing, so the initial whistle was given up to 25 minutes after the original time.

