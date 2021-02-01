Breno Lopes, scorer of the goal that he consecrated to Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Santos, will not be able to play in the Club World Cup. FIFA released the list of registered by the teams this Monday and the absence of the forward surprised more than one torcedor del Verdao, which in this way will not have his hero in the agonizing definition at the Maracana stadium. But what is the motive?

The 25-year-old attacker was bought by the São Paulo team in November last year, a period in which the international transfer market was not enabled: operations could only be carried out within Brazilian soccer.

So despite Palmeiras’ request to include him in the 23-player list, FIFA prevented him from traveling to Qatar.

Lopes will not be in Qatar as he was bought in November.

The World Cup schedule

Tigres de México (Concacaf) and Ulsan Hyundai FC (AFC) will meet in one of the second round matches and Al-Duhail SC (Qatar local team) will go against Al-Ahly SC (CAF) on the other side. In the semifinals the participation will start for Palmeiras and it will be against the winner of the first of the matches for a pass to the final; while Bayern Munich will have to play against the winner of the remaining match.

The second round matches will be played on February 4, while the semifinals will take place on February 7 and 8. The final, finally, will be played on February 11 … Will there be a cross between South Americans and Europeans, as happened in the last edition of the tournament (Liverpool-Flamengo)?