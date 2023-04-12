Unusual: the footballer who set himself on fire after being accused of terrorism

In an unusual event, the Tunisian footballer Nizar Aissaoui fire was set in front of the police Haffouz in the province of Kairouan.

Aissaoui was reportedly rushed to the nearest hospital and treated at the burn center in Ben Arous.

Aissaoui, 35, posted a video on Facebook in which he revealed the reasons that led him to make that decision.

Hard decision

He warned that he did so because he was “unfairly accused in a case of terrorism” after going to the police station where he filed a complaint against a banana merchant, with whom he had a discussion about the price per kilo of that product.

Nizar Aissaoui has defended the colors of the clubs Union Sportif from Monastir, El Gaouefel from Gafsa, Jeridet Tozeur and Espoir Sportif from Haffouz.

Until now, the evolution of his health is unknown and it is expected that the situation in which he was involved will be resolved as soon as possible.

