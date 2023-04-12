Unusual: the footballer who set himself on fire after being accused of terrorism

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fire
Fire
He did it in front of the Haffouz police station.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In an unusual event, the Tunisian footballer Nizar Aissaoui fire was set in front of the police Haffouz in the province of Kairouan.
Aissaoui was reportedly rushed to the nearest hospital and treated at the burn center in Ben Arous.
(Piqué and Clara Chía prepare a hard blow that would hurt Shakira, video)
(Miguel Escobar, one of the best central defenders in the history of Colombia, died)
Aissaoui, 35, posted a video on Facebook in which he revealed the reasons that led him to make that decision.
Hard decision
He warned that he did so because he was “unfairly accused in a case of terrorism” after going to the police station where he filed a complaint against a banana merchant, with whom he had a discussion about the price per kilo of that product.
Nizar Aissaoui has defended the colors of the clubs Union Sportif from Monastir, El Gaouefel from Gafsa, Jeridet Tozeur and Espoir Sportif from Haffouz.
Until now, the evolution of his health is unknown and it is expected that the situation in which he was involved will be resolved as soon as possible.
(Piqué shows his face, ‘covered by Clara Chía’, after Shakira and her children’s trip)
(Judge released Once Caldas players accused of extortion)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unusual #footballer #set #fire #accused #terrorism
Leave a Reply