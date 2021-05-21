On the fifth day of the Budapest Europeans, an unusual event occurred, at least in recent decades. The final of the 100 women’s backstroke had to be repeated two hours after it was held due to a technological failure. In this case, the Swedish swimmer Louise Hansson, who was going down 8th Street, was stopped when the exit was given due to a failure in the system, so she left behind more than her peers.

From the first to the second final there were variations. Although the winner was the same, the British Kathleen Dawson (she made 58.49, worse than in the first race in which she broke the Championships record), there was a change in the rest of the positions. The Dutch Kira Toussaint became fourth when she had previously been silver: a medal that went to the Italian Marggherita Panzieri. The bronze remained in the hands of the Russian Maria Kameneva. Sweden’s Hansson, who had been the last in the first final, advanced to sixth position in the second race in which there were no longer any errors in the starting system.

It is not the first time in these Europeans that a system failure occurs. In the first week of competition, the final of the technical duo had to be interrupted. On that occasion, some countries had participated, but there were problems with the speakers at the bottom of the pool that are necessary for the swimmers to listen to the music and to synchronize the choreography. Scores were canceled and the final was fully repeated two days later.