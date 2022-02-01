British media reported that the data of the ZOE COVID Study application to track symptoms of the Corona virus indicate two unusual symptoms that characterize the “Omicron” mutant.

According to RT, the application data indicates that only half of those infected with “Omicron” were exposed to the normal symptoms of the Corona virus, such as coughing, high temperature and change or loss of sense of smell and taste.

She pointed out that there are some unknown symptoms, the effect of which may remain after a period of recovery of the injured.

The data says that these symptoms include pain in the back and dizziness.

It is noteworthy that the “Omicron” mutant of the Corona virus was discovered in South Africa in late November, and it has become the dominant mutant in many countries, as the world has witnessed, during the past two months, a large wave of infections with this new mutant.