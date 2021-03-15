The Death of a 60-year-old Danish woman after being vaccinated with the drug created by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford set off alarms and set off a chain reaction of several countries, what decided to temporarily stop vaccination, either in its entirety or only with the specific batch of this vaccine.

Now the Danish Medicines Agency (SST) has assured that the victim, died from blood clotting problems, had “unusual symptoms”. Among them, the state body highlights “a low number of blood platelets, clots in blood vessels small and large and bleeding”. “It was an unusual clinical picture around death that made us react. Found another similar picture in a few other cases in the European database of side effects. Norway it has also described alleged similar effects ”, specifies the SST in a statement.

More than ten countries suspend vaccination

Due to this case, Denmark was the first country to temporarily paralyze the use of the vaccine last Thursday by detecting several thrombi and registering a death. The Danish authorities then highlighted that it was a precautionary measure and that it cannot yet be concluded that there is a causal relationship between the vaccine and thrombi.

Subsequently, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria and Ireland They stopped vaccinating, a decision that has been adopted this Monday Netherlands. For his part Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Y Luxembourg they withdrew a lot specifically when detecting cases of thrombosis. As well Italy has blocked the use of a lot behind the death of two people in towns of Sicily, a 43-year-old military man and a 50-year-old policeman.

Experts recommend its use

Despite the doubts that this vaccine is generating, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended last week to continue administering it considering that “the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks.” Furthermore, the EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) concluded that, for now, “there is no evidence that vaccination caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine ”and that “The number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is not greater than the number observed in the general population”. Even so, it has launched an investigation, as have state agencies in several European countries.

Collecting this information from the EMA, the Spanish virologist Margarita del Val calls for prudence to assess the relationship of the vaccine with these problems. “You have to take into account that we are mortal and the important thing is to know if the thromboses are related only with people who have been vaccinated or if they occur with the same frequency that are registered in the natural population, “he said on Friday.

Also María Neira, director of Public Health and Environment of the World Health Organization, recalled this Sunday that “the incidence coincides with that which occurs in the normal population. There have been many millions of people vaccinated without any problem”. In addition, he highlighted that “you have to measure the risk and the benefit, and the benefit of vaccination far outweighs the risk. In Spain no case has been detected, the authorities have made their decision and citizens can be vaccinated. In any vaccination campaign these things happen, but we are pending minute by minute ”.