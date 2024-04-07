Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A discussion sparks online. Reason: An extraordinary schnitzel creation. In addition to the ingredients, users also discuss the name of the food.

Heidenheim – One topic affects people online more than it might initially suggest: Schnitzel. While some controversial 43 euro schnitzel in the restaurant want to treat Meat manufacturers are upset about vegan alternatives to schnitzel. Now a “Swabian Calzone” is making the rounds, which is causing discussions among gourmets.

Internet discusses schnitzel – “Swabian calzone” or “Cordon Bleu variant”?

The reason is a post by a user who shared the food from his restaurant visit on Reddit. He writes about it: “Swabian calzone from a small restaurant in the Swabian Alb.” The meal consists of a giant schnitzel filled with cheese spaetzle and ham. His conclusion: “It was very tasty, but enough for two dinners.” Cost: 20.90 euros. The user asks the group: “What does the high council think?”

A discussion sparks under the post. The focus is also on what the food depicted should actually be called. One user even blocked the question from the schnitzel category: “Cordon Bleu variant. The Schnitzel Court is not responsible for that.” Another commented: “But you can’t call it a calzone. Calzone is a filled dough pocket that is prepared in the oven or in the pan. It’s not cordon bleu either because it has spaetzle in it.”

“Attack on good taste”: Schnitzel discussion divides the internet

So the user asks: “What’s the best way to title it?” A suggestion from the community: “Schnitzeltaschen.” But the discussion doesn’t end there. Because there is also discussion about the ingredients of the food. One user even finds the mixture of ham, cheese spaetzle and ham so repulsive that he calls it an “attack on good taste”. That it could be much more disgusting, shows another schnitzel from the internet.

Another man even declares eating schnitzel a “crime.” He also writes: “I don't believe in offering dishes that probably 50 percent of the guests won't eat anyway because there's just too much. That’s just a shame and a waste.”

Although the combination of ingredients does indeed seem to take some getting used to for many and not everyone likes it, many users would be happy with this dish. One user comments: “Perversion, in the hot sense.” Another comments ironically: “Disgusting. I'll take two.” A third writes: “Unusual, but I would eat it.”