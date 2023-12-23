The friendly match that the U-23 teams of Peru and Bolivia They tied this Friday 1-1 in Lime was suspended “for permanent verbal hostility and non-compliance with the regulations” by the coaching staff and players of the visiting team, reported the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

The organization said in a statement that the match referee, Bruno Perez, ended the actions after 55 minutes of play “after the refusal of the members of the Bolivian technical command to leave the field after being expelled for repeated insults.”

“Due to permanent verbal hostility and non-compliance with the regulations in disciplinary matters during the game by the coaching staff and players of the visiting team, referee Bruno Pérez decided to end the match,” he noted. Local media showed images of a brawl that broke out between players from both teams during the second half of the match that was played in the National Sports Village (Videna), the headquarters of the FPF.



When the incidents broke out, members of both technical commands and other people entered the field of play, although, in most cases, they did so to try to calm the footballers, who exchanged insults, pushes and some blows.

This was the second match that the under-23 teams of Peru and Bolivia played in Lima, after a first friendly that last Tuesday ended in a 4-0 win by the Bicolor over the Green.

THE SUB 23 OF BOLIVIA 🇧🇴 DRAWN AGAINST PERU BY 1×1 IN THEIR SECOND FRIENDLY WHICH ENDED SUSPENDED AFTER 55 MINUTES AFTER FIGHTS AND EXPULSIONS pic.twitter.com/QpUpohaLMP — Bolivian Football🇧🇴 (@FutbolBolivia_) December 22, 2023

In this Friday's game, the Bolivians took the lead on the scoreboard 20 minutes into the game through Carlos Cejas, but Peru tied the score just two minutes later with a score from Fabrizio Roca.

The Peruvian under-23 team, which is made up mostly of players aged 18 to 20, is preparing for the pre-Olympic tournament next January in Venezuela, in the first round of which it will be part of group B, along with Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.

Last week, those led by the nationall José 'Chemo' del Solar jThey played two friendlies as visitors against the Colombian U23 team, with whom they tied 1-1 and lost 3-1.

