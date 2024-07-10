ANDThe Atacama Desert, the driest on the planet, was dressed in a suit of purple and white flowers over an area of ​​several kilometersthanks to unusual rainfall recorded in this area of ​​northern Chile.

The phenomenon, not seen at this time of year since 2015surprised tourists and residents of nearby towns, accustomed to seeing this natural spectacle in recent years, but starting in September.

View of the Atacama Desert. Photo:AFP Share

What is the reason for this phenomenon?

“The 11-12 millimeters of rain (which fell in April), plus low cloudiness that has been very intense in the area and that wets these surfaces every night, has helped activate these plants.”“, explains César Pizarro, head of biodiversity conservation at the National Forestry Corporation, to AFP.

The expert clarifies, however, that this phenomenon has nothing to do with the so-called “Flowering Desert” that occurs in the northern spring. While that landscape extends over some 15,000 km2, the flowers have now appeared in a much smaller area, between 300 and 400 km2.

When the flowering desert is at its peak, more than 200 plant species bloom. Now, the main protagonist has been the “pata de guanaco”, a purple flower that hardly requires water and prefers sandy sites.

Atacama Desert Photo:AFP Share

Although the scope of this “anomaly” of early flowering in the desert is still being analyzed, scientists have not yet determined whether “what happened in the winter of 2015 and 2024 is directly related to climate change or not, or to the El Niño or La Niña phenomena,” Pizarro adds.

Experts also believe that the blooms that have occurred in the Chilean desert provide an insight into the challenges that humanity is likely to face if these extreme conditions of low rainfall and high temperatures attributed to climate change are replicated elsewhere in the world.