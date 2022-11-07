San Luis, Argentina.- Racing de Avellaneda closes the year well after proclaiming itself champion of the Argentine Champions Trophy by defeating Boca Juniors in extra time, who could not follow the match after suffering five expulsions due to a brawl in La Pedrera Park .

Boca Juniors opened the scoring with a goal from Norberto Briasco at 19′ when he put in his entire left leg to beat the goalkeeper. In the complement, the Celestes equalized with a great goal from Matías Rojas that extended the conclusion of the match until extra time, but before that there were two expelled, one for each one.

The referee decided to show the red to Sebastián Villa and Johan Carbonero because they were hot. In extra time, Boca’s second expulsion came for Alan Varela for kicking his rival while trying to finish off with a volley. With one more in the field, Racing took advantage and scored the title goal through Carlos Alcaraz.

During his celebration the Xeinezes confronted him and that provoked a pitched fight. The author of the goal was expelled as was the substitute Jonathan Galván, while Atlético Boca Juniors suffered the expulsion of Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano who was on the bench.

The game resumed and so did the cards. The next to leave the field of play was Frank Fabra for a double yellow card when he arrived with excessive force over Iván Pillud. In said play, the referee went to the VAR to review Nicolás Benedetto’s gesture that the game was ‘fixed’.

The whistler took out the seventh red against Boca Juniors and immediately ended the actions of the match to proclaim Racing de Avellaneda champion of the Trophy of Champions 2-1. The duel ended five minutes early.