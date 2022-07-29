Unusual proposal from a football commentator to be president of the Dimayor

Given the crisis that seems to prostrate itself on the Dimayor that Fernando Jaramillo directs today, due to the clashes that are brewing within the entity and due to the scandal of the non-realization of the women’s league for the second semester, doubt has been sown about the continuity of the leader.

In the corridors of the entity, several names of leaders opposed to Jaramillo have sounded. However, he still hasn’t got any authoritative names. Meanwhile, Argentine commentator Adrián Magnoli surprised his followers on Twitter with an idea: to run for president of Dimayor.

‘I think I have the authority’

“116 days are left for Qatar 🇶🇦 and in case Jaramillo is removed from Dimayor I am running for President, I think I have the capacity, knowledge and authority to hold office, I am serious”Magnoli noted.

Given this express desire, the Argentine commentator did not contemplate that, according to the status of the entity he aspires to direct, to reach that position he must have had experience as a director of an affiliated club, which he does not have.

Magnoli, today a commentator for a regional network, was Pereira’s coach in 2009. Since then he has been working in the media.

