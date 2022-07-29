Saturday, July 30, 2022
Unusual proposal from a football commentator to be president of the Dimayor

July 29, 2022
in Sports
League Ball

New league ball

New league ball

The commentator, with a past as DT, seems not to take into account the rules for his aspiration.

Given the crisis that seems to prostrate itself on the Dimayor that Fernando Jaramillo directs today, due to the clashes that are brewing within the entity and due to the scandal of the non-realization of the women’s league for the second semester, doubt has been sown about the continuity of the leader.

See also  This is how the last date of the home runs will be played: day, time and TV

In the corridors of the entity, several names of leaders opposed to Jaramillo have sounded. However, he still hasn’t got any authoritative names. Meanwhile, Argentine commentator Adrián Magnoli surprised his followers on Twitter with an idea: to run for president of Dimayor.

(Don’t stop reading: Shakira and Piqué don’t separate? That’s how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room).

‘I think I have the authority’

Super League Trophy

“116 days are left for Qatar 🇶🇦 and in case Jaramillo is removed from Dimayor I am running for President, I think I have the capacity, knowledge and authority to hold office, I am serious”Magnoli noted.

Given this express desire, the Argentine commentator did not contemplate that, according to the status of the entity he aspires to direct, to reach that position he must have had experience as a director of an affiliated club, which he does not have.

Magnoli, today a commentator for a regional network, was Pereira’s coach in 2009. Since then he has been working in the media.

