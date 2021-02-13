D.he win against FC Augsburg wasn’t even perfect, as RB Leipzig had long since lost the fight for their head of defense. While the Saxons fought 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday evening, Bayern Munich announced the commitment of Dayot Upamecano. Not via club announcements or their own channels in the social media, but via an interview with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic in “Bild”.

For a transfer of this magnitude, the French international costs 42.5 million euros anchored in a clause, a very unusual way. The people of Leipzig were accordingly perplexed – they didn’t know anything. “I didn’t find out about it at all, but I don’t want to know anything about it before a game,” said coach Julian Nagelsmann after the 2-1 win against FCA. “I know Upa has a clause and the ball is not ours. In fact, I only focused on Augsburg. “

Fell out of the blue

That Upamecano was on the bench against FCA had nothing to do with the move to Munich. Rather, Nagelsmann wanted to spare the central defender as well as captain Marcel Sabitzer for the first leg of the first leg of the Champions League on Tuesday against Liverpool. The success with goals from Dani Olmo (38./foul penalty) and Christopher Nkunku (43.) succeeded despite the goal from Daniel Caligiuri (77./foul penalty) in the gentle course.

Upamecano’s departure was widely expected. After all, the 22-year-old had this comparatively cheap clause guaranteed when he extended his contract in Leipzig until the summer of 2023. But just recently, RB managing director Oliver Mintzlaff emphasized in a TV interview that he stayed with Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in such a way that they were always up to date. It is all the more surprising now that RB has apparently fallen from all clouds.

The club quickly counteracted this and made good news late on Friday evening. Angeliño, previously on loan from Manchester City, is permanently joining RB. With the game against Augsburg, the purchase obligation for the Spanish defender took hold. The 24-year-old now has a contract in Leipzig until the summer of 2025. Upamecano has signed with Bayern from summer to summer 2026 and is to be the successor to David Alaba, whose contract will not be extended.

Thomas Müller back in Germany

Meanwhile, Thomas Müller is back in Munich. The 31-year-old football professional from FC Bayern was flown back to Germany from Qatar after his positive corona test during the Club World Cup, as the German record champions confirmed this Saturday. Müller is now in quarantine at home. Photos from the “Bild” newspaper showed how Müller was leaving an ambulance pilot in a white protective suit at the Munich airport late on Friday evening. The former national player is said to be doing so well after being infected with the corona virus.



Moves to the Munich: Dayot Upamecano

:



Image: AFP





Müller immediately had to isolate himself from the FC Bayern team after his positive test result in Doha on Wednesday. He was missing in the 1-0 final win against the Mexican club Tigres. He was then unable to return to Germany with the team plane. The association was closely involved in organizing Müller’s return flight.

Müller is now in quarantine at home. This is provided by the pandemic-related entry regulations to Germany. He will definitely miss the league leaders against Arminia Bielefeld on Monday and Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday. FC Bayern had stated that they had agreed with the responsible authorities on how to proceed.