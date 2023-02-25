Tijuana, Baja California.- When answering an emergency call, an agent of the Municipal Police provided first aid to women who were in laborto prevent the newborn from presenting complications.

The police officer helped deliver the baby, because she was the first to respond to the call for help. Shortly after delivery, emergency units arrived at the scene to give a medical assessment to the mother and son, who were transferred to the General Hospital of Tijuana.

“The SSPCM invites the public to notify any act of emergency through the applications of the Emergency Button or Purple Button,” said the Tijuana police corporation in an official statement.

