An unusual police operation occurred in a Kaufland branch. The police evicted some dark-clad people from the market.

Pasewalk – Unusual scenes took place in the Kaufland branch in Pasewalk (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). The police headquarters in Neubrandenburg reported on this in a press release. “Scary performance in Pasewalker Kaufland”, headlines the Nordkurier.

Kaufland: People in dark clothes trigger a police operation

According to the police, on Friday (May 7th) around 3:40 p.m., witnesses reported via the emergency call that several dark-clad people had entered the Kaufland branch and asked the other customers in the store not to be vaccinated. Several radio patrol cars from the Pasewalk police station and the surrounding areas were immediately deployed.

The emergency services identified seven people in the checkout area of ​​the market. They carried a banner and a loudspeaker with them. According to the police, the banner read “Defend yourself against mad vaccination and scare tactics!” A tape announcement was played over the loudspeaker. According to the police, this urged people to form their own opinion, not to be kidding and not to be vaccinated.

Kaufland: Police are referring to places

The emergency services determined the personal details of the seven people. There were six males aged 27, 39, 41, 17, 44 and 28 years and one female aged 31 years. According to the police, all persons are German citizens and come from the region. The seven people were charged with violating the Assembly Act and expelled from the market. They complied with this dismissal. An incident of a completely different kind occurred in a Kaufland branch in Bremen – a customer shed tears. (Merkur.de)