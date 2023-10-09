The weekend was particularly turbulent in several places, especially in Bogotá, where Santa Fe fans protested, even before the historic 0-5 defeat against Águilas Doradas, against coach Hubert Bodhert and president Eduardo Méndez.

Two rags appeared in the stands of El Campín in which the fans complained about what was happening with their team. One of them, in the upper eastern part, said “In Santa Fe you play with heart and soul. If not, get out of León.”

The second banner started in the south stand and then, after Águilas Doradas’ second goal, it was moved to the east so that it would appear on the TV broadcast: “This fan has what you lack, balls and heart!”

Protest by Santa Fe fans Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

The banner of controversy in Cúcuta

The two rags remained on the platform without anyone ordering them to be taken down. For this reason, he was surprised by what happened a day later, on Sunday, at the General Santander stadium, where Cúcuta Deportivo received Leones on the penultimate date of the round-robin phase of the promotion tournament.

Although the atmosphere in Cúcuta was much calmer, thanks to the team’s classification to the semifinals of the Colombia Cup since it is already assured of home runs, there was a protest in one of the stands of the General Santander stadium.

In the western sector of the stage a banner appeared protesting against one of the issues that has generated the most criticism in recent months in Colombian soccer, the deliberate waste of time. The sign said: “Players and referees, don’t waste time, respect the fan.”

However, incredibly, the cloth was displayed in the stands for a short time: the Police arrived at the scene and asked that it be removed from that place.

“Players and referees, don’t waste time. Respect the fan.” The banner that was in the western stand of the General Santander Stadium. It lasted a few minutes. As soon as the commitment began, the National Police gave the order to withdraw it. pic.twitter.com/Z70EaqcslN — Ricardo José Durán San Juan (@RJDuranSanJuan) October 9, 2023

It is not known who gave the order to lower the banner, but the severity of a measure against a demonstration that only asked for fair play is surprising.

