In an unusual case that occurred in Japana policeman got drunk, fell asleep in the street and lost the documents of a research with personal data of around 400 people, including the suspect of a crime, local authorities and media reported on Monday.

The story occurred between 11:00 p.m. on Friday and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13.

According to the local media ‘The Japan Time’, the 49-year-old officer was drinking with two of his subordinates in a bar in Nishinomiya, a city located in the western region of Hyogo.

Said medium, which cites police authorities, indicates that the man and his subordinates consumed more than seven drinks in that period, especially beers and shōchū, a type of distilled liquor that is common in Japanese spaces.

Japanese media quoted police sources and indicated that the officer in question fell asleep when walking home with the bag that contained the special documents of the investigation.

‘The Japan Time’ points out that the two companions of the officer left for a train station at 11 at night, while the officer involved in the unusual events decided to walk home and that’s when he fell asleep on a street in the city.

He woke up, according to what the media reports, at 5 in the morning without a trace of the documents that he had in his possession since the previous day.

The documents contain personal information such as a suspect’s date of birth, home address, and workplace.

Specifically, these documents contained the names and addresses of people involved in various criminal investigations, the source said without giving further details.

“Police said the documents contain personal information such as a suspect’s date of birth, home address and workplace, but have determined that the materials have not been misused so far,” The Japan reported. Time’.

The subject was called by the authorities and will face a court case, since police officers, according to Japanese newspapers, are prohibited from extracting materials from an investigation without proper permission.

