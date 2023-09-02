The Spanish Rebeka Masarova, number 71 in the world, gave the surprise this Monday in the US Open by eliminating the Greek in the first round Maria Sakkari, eighth seed of this ‘grand slam’ and also eighth in the WTA ranking. Masarova overwhelmingly beat Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 27 minutes and thus signed her first win against a player from the ‘top 10’ (0-4 to date).

smell of marijuana

Despite having been eliminated, Sakkari did not leave the tournament without making a scandal, as she protested the smell coming from the stands.

“That smell, oh my god. I think it’s grass and it’s coming from the park,” Sakkari said, though he confessed that’s why he didn’t lose.

“Yes, it was cannabis. I was not affected by the smell in any way. It was just a comment that has nothing to do with the match. I also smelled it in training yesterday, but it’s irrelevant. We can’t control it, it’s a park next door and people can do what they want. You don’t think about it, you only care about winning the game and you don’t pay much attention to it, ”he declared.

Last year the complaint was made Nick Kyrgios. “People don’t know it, but I am asthmatic. When I run from side to side, I have a hard time breathing, and marijuana is probably not something I want to breathe in between points,” he recounted.

