TO life imprisonment The provincial court in Munich, southern Germany, sentenced a nurse for the murder of two patients and attempted murder of six others in 2020.

According to Snail Newsthe 26-year-old man, identified as Mario G., admitted at trial to injecting patients with sedatives in a hospital in Munich to have more peace of mind during their shifts and to be able to check their cell phones.

In addition, he was frequently drunk during work hours or unwell after having ingested alcohol the day before.

Before starting to work at the Munich hospital, the now convicted man was known among his friends as someone with an intense nightlife and a high consumption of alcohol.

Apparently, everything indicates that Mario G, despite his new job, continued with his lifestyle and often came to work with a hangover. For this reason it was that he got upset when the patients were very active and required his services. He would then resort to administering sedatives.

One of the patients to whom he applied high doses of sedatives was the writer Hans Magnus Enzensberger, who survived after being transferred to intensive care. However, two other patients did not have the same luck.

(We recommend: With the arrival of AI in Italy, funds will be made available to train people).

One of the patients ended up in an ICU.

Precisely due to the case of the writer, which initially seemed to have no explanation, a nursing assistant alerted the hospital directives after noting the sudden worsening of the patients.

Blood tests showed they were injected with an overdose of drugs. that they had not been prescribed.

In addition, a doctor searched for other similar cases and found that in all cases Mario G. had been the nurse on duty, which, after it was communicated to the Prosecutor’s Office, started the process against the man.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Live: Lasso defends himself before the Ecuadorian Congress in the middle of the impeachment trial

Peru’s new confrontation against Petro and López Obrador for not knowing Boluarte

Duchess of York: “We must make the world understand that Colombia is a good country”

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL