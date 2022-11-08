Unusual moment: soccer player is expelled for denouncing being a victim of racism

A player from Olhanense, from the fourth division of Portugal, was expelled by the match referee after denouncing that he had been subjected to a racist insult by a rival during the match.

‘Discriminated against and expelled’

The Portuguese-Guinean midfielder Edson Pires, from Olhanense, went to speak to the referee this Sunday after Diogo Andrade, from Rabo de Peixe, allegedly gave him a racist insult during the first half, to which the referee only replied that he would be “attentive”.

The player explained the situation again, after which the referee showed him a yellow card, followed by another and a red card.



Edson left the field crying and consoled by his teammates, and the game, won by Rabo de Peixe 0-2, was interrupted for 7 minutes, according to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’.

Luís Torres, head of the SAD do Olhanense, described the incident to the local press as “something surreal and incomprehensible” and announced that he will proceed with a protest at the Portuguese Football Federation.

«Edson Pires reported that he was called ‘preto de m….!’ e that he or informeu ao referee, asking-lhe to be attentive. As the opponent he was not admitted, he declared de novo, and he was just expelled. » Complaint or crime and I was expelled. If there is no acknowledgment or racism, everyone agrees. https://t.co/xNWx65hUbV — Angelo Fernandes (@angelofernandes) November 8, 2022

EFE

