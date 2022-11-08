Unusual moment: soccer player is expelled for denouncing being a victim of racism

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Edson Pires, the one affected ‘from side to side’, had no choice but to leave the court crying.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 08, 2022, 12:53 PM
A player from Olhanense, from the fourth division of Portugal, was expelled by the match referee after denouncing that he had been subjected to a racist insult by a rival during the match.
‘Discriminated against and expelled’
The Portuguese-Guinean midfielder Edson Pires, from Olhanense, went to speak to the referee this Sunday after Diogo Andrade, from Rabo de Peixe, allegedly gave him a racist insult during the first half, to which the referee only replied that he would be “attentive”.
The player explained the situation again, after which the referee showed him a yellow card, followed by another and a red card.
Edson left the field crying and consoled by his teammates, and the game, won by Rabo de Peixe 0-2, was interrupted for 7 minutes, according to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’.
Luís Torres, head of the SAD do Olhanense, described the incident to the local press as “something surreal and incomprehensible” and announced that he will proceed with a protest at the Portuguese Football Federation.
(You can read: Piqué, heartbroken: Clara Chía’s unexpected reaction during her harsh farewell).
«Edson Pires reported that he was called ‘preto de m….!’ e that he or informeu ao referee, asking-lhe to be attentive. As the opponent he was not admitted, he declared de novo, and he was just expelled. »
Complaint or crime and I was expelled. If there is no acknowledgment or racism, everyone agrees. https://t.co/xNWx65hUbV
— Angelo Fernandes (@angelofernandes) November 8, 2022
EFE
More sports news
November 08, 2022, 12:53 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unusual #moment #soccer #player #expelled #denouncing #victim #racism
Leave a Reply