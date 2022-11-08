Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Unusual moment: soccer player is expelled for denouncing being a victim of racism

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
0


Red card

Edson Pires, the one affected ‘from side to side’, had no choice but to leave the court crying.

A player from Olhanense, from the fourth division of Portugal, was expelled by the match referee after denouncing that he had been subjected to a racist insult by a rival during the match.

‘Discriminated against and expelled’

The Portuguese-Guinean midfielder Edson Pires, from Olhanense, went to speak to the referee this Sunday after Diogo Andrade, from Rabo de Peixe, allegedly gave him a racist insult during the first half, to which the referee only replied that he would be “attentive”.

The player explained the situation again, after which the referee showed him a yellow card, followed by another and a red card.

Edson left the field crying and consoled by his teammates, and the game, won by Rabo de Peixe 0-2, was interrupted for 7 minutes, according to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’.

Luís Torres, head of the SAD do Olhanense, described the incident to the local press as “something surreal and incomprehensible” and announced that he will proceed with a protest at the Portuguese Football Federation.

(You can read: Piqué, heartbroken: Clara Chía’s unexpected reaction during her harsh farewell).

EFE

More sports news

