Eriberto Gutiérrez.
The athlete didn’t think twice and left.
The Santiago Pan American Games They finished and the Peruvian athletes had a good participation, finishing with a haul of 10 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze.
One of the medalists was Eriberto Gutierrezwho won a bronze in the sport of canoeing, something commendable.
He couldn’t stand it
Well then. Upon his return to his country, Gutiérrez was honored in his city and the mayor was given a commemorative plaque.
The athlete was invited to say a few words, but the surprise was huge when he did not accept that tribute.
“How ironic to receive recognition when the effort was mine alone. Actually, Mr. Mayor, you denied me support at the time. All. This is my effort. Thank you very much,” said Gutiérrez.
Then, the athlete took off the medal, left it on the floor next to the diploma and left the venue amid the stupor of the attendees.
🇵🇪 | “You denied me support”: Peruvian medalist rejects decoration in his country in the middle of the ceremony.
The Peruvian athlete Eriberto Gutiérrez, winner of the bronze medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, rejected the decoration from the mayor of his native Abancay,… pic.twitter.com/FlZizujn8v
— World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) November 5, 2023
