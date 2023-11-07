The Santiago Pan American Games They finished and the Peruvian athletes had a good participation, finishing with a haul of 10 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze.

One of the medalists was Eriberto Gutierrezwho won a bronze in the sport of canoeing, something commendable.

He couldn’t stand it

Well then. Upon his return to his country, Gutiérrez was honored in his city and the mayor was given a commemorative plaque.

The athlete was invited to say a few words, but the surprise was huge when he did not accept that tribute.

“How ironic to receive recognition when the effort was mine alone. Actually, Mr. Mayor, you denied me support at the time. All. This is my effort. Thank you very much,” said Gutiérrez.

Then, the athlete took off the medal, left it on the floor next to the diploma and left the venue amid the stupor of the attendees.

