The Paris 2024 Olympic Games They are moving forward, but this event is not only about sports, there are also circumstances that the delegations must take into account for their best performance and one of them is the restaurant at the Sports Village.

According to the criteria of

It was officially opened on July 12 and during the first few days there were a number of problems that the organizers of the games took action on and gradually resolved.

The good…

However, despite everything, complaints continue to be made by athletes, managers and coaches, who have seen the restaurant become the focus of criticism.

The chefs they have are of high caliber. Amandine Chaignot, Alexandre Mazzia and Akrame Benallalall with Michelin stars, were appointed to create the menu, but when it came down to it it seems that they didn’t get it right.

Green gazpacho, saffron rice and falafel, fruit, salads, cheeses, desserts, soups, cereals, daily specials and a buffet, as well as water, juices and soft drinks, are what you see in the restaurant every day.

It was learned that approximately 200 athletes were consulted in order to design a menu that would be pleasing and that would be adapted to the needs of the athletes and the conclusion was that the family diet was ideal.

The bad…

Similarly, and after investigations, 40 percent of the dishes are vegetarian and there is always a nutritionist on site who is in charge of solving any concerns.

Some may think that the food must be wasted, but this is not the case, as it is donated to different associations such as the French Federation of Food Banks, which is responsible for distributing it to people who need it.

Statistics show that 40,000 meals are served per day, roughly one million dishes, during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Villa’s dining room is open 24 hours a day and there are over 500 recipes created, including 50 different hot dishes daily, which are prepared by around 200 cooks.

“There are not enough of certain foods: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates.”

However, despite the efforts, many delegations have complained that the queues are long and the dishes run out. People who come to the place have complained that the little protein there is runs out very quickly and sometimes the vegan food where it is most available.

“Our athletes have decided they prefer to eat at our performance hall in Clichy so we need to bring in another chef as demand is far in excess of what we thought it would be,” said Andy Anson, chief executive of the British Olympic Association.

He added: “There is not enough of certain foods: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates. And then there is the quality of the food, as athletes are served raw meat.”

TIME He asked several people from the Colombian delegation, who confirmed that there were several problems, not only the delay in serving the dishes, but also the need for more food, as it runs out quickly.

They also warn that the flavor is not the best, that it is poorly seasoned and that, sometimes, people prefer to have lunch outside the Villa.

“The amount of food available, specifically eggs, which were rationed for breakfast on Wednesday, and grilled meats, is insufficient,” were some of the complaints.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabelo