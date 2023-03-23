Thursday, March 23, 2023
Unusual: machete in hand they chase the referee to attack him, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Unusual: machete in hand they chase the referee to attack him, video


close

fans

Assault on the referee in Peru.

Aggression to the referee in Peru.

Reprehensible scene is recorded in Peruvian football.

The scenes of violence in football have no limits. this time, it could end in catastrophe, when a referee in a match in Peru he was literally persecuted and intimidated with a machete.

The scene occurred on date 3 of the Chanchamayo district leaguecorresponding to the Peru Cup, during a game between Germoplasma and Sporting FOCA.

(You may be interested in: Colombia sub-20 team is training against Wales: confirmed roster)

machete in hand

It happened in the province of Chanchamayo (Peru), where a group of people entered a soccer field in the district of San Ramón on Sunday, March 19.

The Germoplasma fans considered that the judge of the match harmed their team, which lost 1-2, thus complicating their options to compete in the Peru Cup, which generated a violent reaction, as reported by local media.

In the images, disseminated through social networks, it is seen how the referee is persecuted, and how a person even draws a machete to intimidate him.

(Also read: Juan Fernando Quintero would be out of Colombia for a friendly against Korea)

A video shows the exact moment the subject runs to attack the match referee, until one of the assistant referees manages to take the machete from him.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

