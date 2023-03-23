Unusual: machete in hand they chase the referee to attack him, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Assault on the referee in Peru.
Aggression to the referee in Peru.
Reprehensible scene is recorded in Peruvian football.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The scenes of violence in football have no limits. this time, it could end in catastrophe, when a referee in a match in Peru he was literally persecuted and intimidated with a machete.
The scene occurred on date 3 of the Chanchamayo district leaguecorresponding to the Peru Cup, during a game between Germoplasma and Sporting FOCA.
(You may be interested in: Colombia sub-20 team is training against Wales: confirmed roster)
machete in hand
It happened in the province of Chanchamayo (Peru), where a group of people entered a soccer field in the district of San Ramón on Sunday, March 19.
The Germoplasma fans considered that the judge of the match harmed their team, which lost 1-2, thus complicating their options to compete in the Peru Cup, which generated a violent reaction, as reported by local media.
In the images, disseminated through social networks, it is seen how the referee is persecuted, and how a person even draws a machete to intimidate him.
(Also read: Juan Fernando Quintero would be out of Colombia for a friendly against Korea)
Due to TERRIBLE arbitrations in the Peru Cup in the province of Chanchamayo, angry fans entered the grass and went against the referee pic.twitter.com/21ux77uHZI
— The Chanchamayo Fiesta Group (@GrupoFiesta) March 20, 2023
A video shows the exact moment the subject runs to attack the match referee, until one of the assistant referees manages to take the machete from him.
ATTACKED WITH MACHETE
In the Peru Cup, in the Germaplasma vs. Sporting game of the District League, the referee was attacked with a machete by a fan who considered that he was whistling badly; Thanks to the assistant’s intervention, he was helped, as he managed to take the gun from the attacker pic.twitter.com/YbkWNUobGN
– joseborda (@joseborda1) March 22, 2023
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
