On Wednesday night into Thursday, some Internet users noticed that strange messages were being posted on Kylian Mbappé’s X account. The Real Madrid player was hacked.
“I support bitcoin and I think you should too”, “I’m leaving for Manchester United”, “Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football, this midget is not the Goat”. This time, Kylian Mbappé did not master his communication.
The Real Madrid striker’s X account was hacked during the night of Wednesday into Thursday. These messages were then posted and viewed thousands of times before being deleted after a few minutes. A rather strange and unusual situation among footballers. So far, the Frenchman has not yet reacted officially.
The new Real Madrid player is currently focused on his adaptation to his team. If the start had been encouraging with this goal in the European Super Cup against Atalanta (2-0), his first two games in the League were much worse.
He has yet to score a single goal for the 2018 World Cup winners, restricted to a central position that is not his preferred role. This Thursday, Real Madrid face Las Palmas in the third round of the championship. The third could be the right one for Mbappé to finally start his season.
