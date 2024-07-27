Following the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games There were several unusual events, but there was one that caused a lot of discomfort because of the official presenter.

It all started when the official presenter of the event announced the entry of the boat with the South Korean delegation with the official name of the northern neighbor: ““Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.

“He International Olympic Committee (IOC) “on Saturday, the US apologized for the mistake during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games in which South Korean athletes were introduced as the North Korean delegation,” AFP reported.

“We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred while introducing the South Korean team during the broadcast of the opening ceremony,” the IOC posted on its X account in Korean.

The error caused unrest in South Koreawhich is still technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

The South Korean Ministry of Sports expressed “regret over the announcement during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the South Korean delegation was introduced as the North Korean team,” it said.

Jang Mi-ran, Olympic weightlifting champion and second vice minister of

sports, requested a meeting with the IOC president, Thomas Bachto discuss the issue, he added.

The sports ministry also urged the Foreign Ministry to “submit a strong protest to the French side” on this issue, it added.

“The South Korean Olympic Committee also plans to meet with the Paris 2024 organizing committee and the IOC to express its protest and request measures to prevent a repeat of this,” the Ministry of Sports added.

