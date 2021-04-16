The Burgos Diego Galaz and Jorge Arribas land this Sunday at the Teatro Circo de Murcia with one of their most special and family projects. ‘The magical planet of unusual instruments’ recovers, explains and presents instruments such as the trumpet violin, hurdy-gurdy, flute picker, basuri, musical saw, vulture wing, theremin or camping chair flute.

The purpose of this project is educational and didactic. Fetén Fetén pilots a journey through the different rhythms of popular music to transmit values ​​such as reuse, poverty, imagination and the importance of traditions with the use of unusual, peculiar and unique instruments. To do this, they recall some of the events that changed the history of humanity in the musical field, such as the invention of the phonograph and the gramophone, who are the direct ancestors of current music players.

Fetén Fetén When: Sunday, 12.00. Where: Murcia. Circus Theater. 12.00 hours. How much: Entry: 5 euros.

Fetén Fetén was born in 2009 by the hand of Diego Galaz and Jorge Arribas, a different project of instrumental music that has resulted in various and numerous collaborations with other artists, as well as in the development of projects that always value music. His first album was ‘Feten Feten’ (Santa Fe), in 2011, which was later joined by ‘Bailables’ (Fetén Fetén, 2015), ‘Cantables’ (Sony Music, 2016) and ‘Melodías de Ultramar’ (Fetén Fetén, 2018). During 2020 they took the opportunity to publish six singles (‘To forget you’ with DePedro, ‘Otro Vals’ with Rozalén, ‘Límite’ with Guitarricadelafuente, ‘Júrame’ with El Kanka and ‘De noche’ with Kevin Johansen). So far in 2021 they have already released two other songs. ‘Mar de wheat’ with Rozalén and ‘Volver a ti’ with Daniel, You Are Killing Me. Popular music with pleasant lyrics.