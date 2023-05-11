This Monday, a man from New Orleans, United Stateshe was released from prison after spending almost three decades locked up for a crime he had not committed. The story goes back to 1994, when he was accused and convicted of raping his stepdaughter, a six-year-old girl. However, he was not responsible for the event and this was now confirmed by the victim, who played a fundamental role in his recovery of his freedom.

(We recommend reading: The 8-year-old boy who survived lost in a US forest eating snow).

Patrick Brown He was released from prison after the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office (OPDA), run by the Civil Rights Division, petitioned the court to quash his “unfair sentence” for aggravated rape. After this, his immediate release was ordered, as explained by a official statement.

When the legal process against the man began, the victim, who was a minor, did not testify. In her place, the adults who represented her blamed Brown for something they “believed the girl said”. Eight years later, the then-teenager spoke about it and repeatedly called for the case to be reviewed to correct the injustice and prosecute the real perpetrator of the crime.

Patrick had been wrongly convicted of child sexual abuse See also Chicago Massacre: the boy who was found alone after losing his parents Photo: Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office

The young woman’s request was taken into account until 2021, when Jason Williams took over as that district’s attorney. The official launched an appeal to the Civil Rights Division. Thanks to this, an exhaustive investigation of the case was opened. The authorities corroborated that the account of the victim, who assured for more than 20 years that the wrong person had been imprisoned, coincided with the evidence collected in 1994. Therefore, Williams requested that the court immediately rectify the injustice.

An ‘incredibly grim’ case

When someone is wrongfully convicted, it is not only an outrage for the person who has years of their life stolen from them

Williams said in the official statement that caring for victims and survivors of sexual assault was a priority in his office, which is why he considered it “incredibly discouraging” that authorities have dismissed and ignored the concerns of Brown’s stepdaughter for so long. “When someone is wrongfully convicted, it is not only an outrage to the person who has years of their life stolen from them, but it is also an injustice to the victim and the people of New Orleans because the real perpetrator is left to harm others,” he said.

(Read here: ‘Justice will be served’: Trump says he will appeal conviction for sexual abuse and defamation).

He was released with his family Photo: Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office

For her part, Emily Maw, head of the Civil Rights Division, pointed out that the case presented three main injustices:

• The wrong man was in prison for 29 years.

• The culprit was not investigated or prosecuted.

• The victim not only had to endure the trauma of a child sexual assault, but also had to deal with the fact that an innocent man was convicted while the offender was at large.

The official considered the event as “very sad”, but stressed that Brown’s release would bring closure to both him and the victim. Meanwhile, Kelly Orians, Brown’s attorney, told CBS that her client’s release was a victory, but that the damage done was irreparable: “Although the right decision was made today, and there is reason to celebrate, will never make up for the pain and loss that Mr. Brownher stepdaughter and her family have suffered for the last three decades.”

More news in EL TIEMPO